Sasikala admitted to hospital week before release from jail

Bengaluru: V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J.Jayalalithaa, was admitted to Bowring Hospital after she complained of fever and back pain.

She tested Covid-19 negative and her samples have been collected for RT-PCR test. Till the results come she will stay in the hospital.

Sasikala is serving a four-year jail sentence in a disproportionate assets case in which the late CM of Tamil Nadu was also a prime accused. She was set to be released on January 27 after paying a fine of Rs 10 crore.

Sources close to her believe that she might have contracted Covid-19.