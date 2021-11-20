Saveetha University honour for Sakra doctor

Bengaluru: Director of Diabetes and Endocrinology, Sakra World Hospital, Dr C.V. Harinarayan has been awarded 'Doctor of Science (honoris causa) by Saveetha University (SIMATS) for his excellence in the field of Medical Health Care and also for his significant contribution to society as a doctor.

He was previously honoured with the prestigious Dr BC Roy National Award in 2016, for his remarkable achievement in the field of endocrinology and metabolic bone diseases. Dr Harinarayan who completed his super specialization in DM (Endocrinology) at AIIMS, New Delhi, moved further to become the founder, head professor of Endocrinology at SVIMS, Tirupati. During his tenure, he carried out his research work on Vitamin D and he was the first to document vitamin D deficiency and calcium deficiency through population studies in Andhra Pradesh. This research work was recognized nationwide and was translated into National Health Programs to address this concurrent problem of vitamin D and dietary calcium deficiency in India.

He is also acclaimed as the first endocrinologist from India to be recognized by various scientific societies from UK and USA.