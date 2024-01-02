School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Seven Schools make it to the grand finale of Brand Bengaluru Ideathon 2023 on January 13, 2024, an event to promote active citizenship and involve school students in finding solutions for their city.



Ideathon 2023 is a pioneering effort reflecting on the vision of the Government of Karnataka through its initiative “Brand Bengaluru”, to help the city become clean, green and sustainable. It is an INTERSCHOOL student innovation initiative to involve school students in providing solutions to the problems and challenges of the city. The event harnesses the potential of young minds from schools across Bengaluru. The challenge was open to students from Grades 09 to 12 + PU Colleges. The student innovation initiative is conceptualized by Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, a young and passionate educator from Bengaluru.

From all the entries to the competition, the top 50 were selected and in the subsequent round brought down to the top 25 schools. These school students proposed solutions for the betterment of their city to a jury comprising of senior members from various fields.

The jury included eminent senior members from corporate to academia to people working in the development sector.

From these 25 the top seven schools that have made it to the grand finale are Presidency School, Banashankari, SJR Kengeri Public School, Oakridge International School, St. Mark’s Convent, National Hill View Public School, Banashankari, Mitra Academy and Presidency School Kasturi Nagar.

The Grand Finale will be held as part of a Youth Leadership Summit 2023 scheduled to be held on January 13, 2024, where eminent personalities and achievers will share their experiences to inspire and motivate the participating students to strive for excellence and to be solution-oriented citizens.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar will interact with the students during the Youth Leadership Summit. Sudha Murthy, noted educator and author will chair the jury and be part of the Youth Leadership Summit to inspire the youth. Ramesh Aravind, noted actor and producer, will motivate the students with his talk. Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, woman topper of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) 1989 batch, with her background in Psychology, Administration and Rural Development, will be a part of this event.

Other prominent citizens of Bengaluru will be involved as part of the jury and the Youth Leadership Summit. Ideathon and the Youth Leadership Summit are to be conducted with the support of Greycaps Knowledge Tribe, spearheaded by noted quizmaster and educator Giri Pickbrain Balasubramaniam.







