SDPI condemns Centre’s denial of political clearance for Karnataka minister’s US visit

Bengaluru: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Karnataka unit, has strongly criticised the Union government for reportedly denying political clearance to State Minister Priyank Kharge’s proposed visit to the United States. The party termed the move as politically motivated and detrimental to the interests of the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday, SDPI Karnataka State President Abdul Majeed condemned what he described as a “vindictive step” by the Centre. He alleged that despite Karnataka’s leading role in the fields of technology, entrepreneurship, and economic growth at the international level, the Union government continues to display hostility towards the state’s initiatives.

Kharge was scheduled to travel to Boston and San Francisco to participate in global technology summits and explore collaborations for Karnataka’s thriving tech ecosystem. The denial of clearance, the SDPI said, not only amounts to a “national embarrassment” but also hampers developmental opportunities for the state.

“This is a clear case of political arrogance and central overreach that undermines the federal spirit of the Constitution,” the statement said, adding that such actions are in violation of democratic principles.

The party demanded that the Union government explain the reasons behind the denial of permission and urged it to refrain from taking similar decisions in the future. “The Union government must acknowledge that Indian states are not colonies but constitutional entities with their own rights and autonomy,” SDPI said.

The party further warned that any attempt to curtail Karnataka’s autonomy would be met with strong resistance from the state.