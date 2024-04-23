Setback for Cong as polarisation of Lingayat votes may help BJP

Bengaluru: The sensational murder of 23-year-old student Neha Hiremath by a youth from the minority community who she was allegedly in a relationship with, has proved to be a setback for the Congress in Karnataka.

On the other hand, the development is also leading to polarisation of the Lingayat vote bank to the BJP’s advantage. While the Congress is on the back foot and is apologising, the BJP is acting on a war footing and has organised a statewide protest.

Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, who is Neha’s father, has castigated the handling of the case by the government. He slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, urging them not to politicise the girl’s murder and denied that she was in a relationship with Fayaz Kondikoppa.

Following the outrage over the murder, the government has handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Congress government is in a fix over the allegations by her father of ‘love jihad’, the police not bothering to track the call details of the accused, taking inputs from the family and no action on four others who are alleged to be in collusion with Fayaz Kondikoppa.

CM Siddaramaiah’s categorical statement that the murder was not a case of ‘love jihad’ has become a weapon in the hands of the BJP.

BJP leaders are taking pot shots at the Congress government and asking that when their own Corporator’s daughter could not be protected, how can the government ensure the safety of others?

Talking to IANS, senior journalist Asha K stated: ‘Dharwad, Haveri, Belagavi, and the surrounding districts have a sizable Lingayat population, which used to support the BJP till 2023. The murder might again realign the community seeking 'justice' for the victim. Though the Congress has condemned the incident, it enjoys the support of Muslims.

“In a way, the party leaders' tongues are tied. This also forced them to repeatedly say it is a 'personal case' while the BJP alleges it is another love jihad incident,” Asha K noted. “The Neha murder case has all the potential to polarise voters between the two prime parties in Dharwad. It may swing votes to a certain extent in favour of the BJP. However, it would not have a uniform impact across the state unless the combined BJP-JD(S) decides otherwise. Politics is always dynamic,” Asha K observed.