Several People Of Bengaluru Complaints Of Receiving Completion Certificates Of Vaccination Without Getting Second Dose

Since mid-November, Karnataka has been rapidly administering second doses of Covid vaccinations, however there are significant worries about people receiving vaccination completion certificates without really receiving the dose.



One of the instances that proved the misconduction of certificates as a resident shared that after experiencing a significant side effect four weeks after receiving his first dose of Covishield in May, he decided not to receive a second dose. He acquired a horrible rash on my hands that spread to my chest, back, and abdomen and persisted for eight weeks, adding that he had never experienced a rash before. Following a biopsy, his doctors determined that the cause was a drug side effect. As a result, he was told to wait until his antibody levels lowered before obtaining the second dose. At that point, he was told to take a second dose of Covaxin.

However, he said he was stuck because there was no formal guideline on mixing vaccines. Then, on December 16, he received a message congratulating him on finishing his immunisation cycle, much to his surprise.

He was taken aback when he received the message, which was completely false. He went on to say that his predicament has been made more difficult by the fact that tests revealed he had no antibodies to protect him from Covid-19. He doesn't have any antibodies, and need protection but was not sure about getting the second dose.

Another resident facing health issues had to Postpone her second dose as prescribed by her doctor but also recieved the message of completing the vaccination cycle by receiving the second dose.

Officials from the Department of Health stated that they had received numerous such complaints from the general population. Dr. Arundhathi Chandrasekhar, Director, National Health Mission, who is one of several senior executives in charge of the immunisation programme, remarked, Based on their understanding, 99 percent of them are errors committed by field employees.

She further added that with vaccinators working in public spaces and going door-to-door, recipient phone numbers are being recorded wrongly in the field. As a result, another individual receives a message indicating that they have been vaccinated, even if they have not.