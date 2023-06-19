'Shakti' Scheme Challenges Government Bus Services Transport Minister Urges Travel Planning

Bengaluru: In the wake of the immensely popular 'Shakti' scheme, which grants women free bus travel in the state, government bus drivers and conductors find themselves grappling with the overwhelming influx of passengers. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has appealed to the public to plan their travel accordingly, as the scheme is set to continue for the next five years.



During the scheme's initial weekend rollout, buses experienced a significant surge in ridership, particularly those heading towards religious destinations, resulting in inconvenience for regular commuters.

Minister Ramalinga Reddy revealed that since its launch on June 11, over 3 crore passengers have availed themselves of the free bus travel in government buses. Specifically, 1.6 crore women passengers utilized the service during Saturday and Sunday under the 'Shakti' scheme.

Religious sites such as Dharmasthala, Udupi, Kukke Subramanya, and Sringeri among several others, witnessed an overwhelming rush of visitors.

"On the day of the scheme's launch, June 11, approximately 5,70,000 women travelled for free in government buses. Since then, we have been witnessing a daily average of 40 to 50 lakh passengers. Over the course of this period, more than 3 crore women have benefited from this initiative," Reddy said in a briefing.

"Given the large number of people traveling to religious places, government buses have become too crowded. Rest assured, this scheme will be available for the next five years. Furthermore, after the upcoming elections, we anticipate another victory, allowing the 'Shakti' scheme to continue for a decade. A few BJP leaders are disseminating false information that this scheme has a limited lifespan. I urge people to thoughtfully plan their trips, ensuring they enjoy the benefits of the program without traveling in large groups. The overcrowding poses challenges for drivers and conductors,” Reddy stated.

Regarding the substantial expenditure of Rs. 70 crore incurred during the scheme's first week, Minister Reddy assured that costs would gradually decrease in the days to come. "These are the initial days of implementation, and the enthusiasm among the public is high. People are making trips to religious destinations, but we expect this trend to subside soon. In the next 15 days, the number of passengers will likely decrease," added Reddy.

On Saturday, June 17, a staggering 54.3 lakh women passengers availed themselves of the 'Shakti' scheme, followed by 51.4 lakh women passengers on Sunday, June 18. (eom)