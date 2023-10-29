Shimoga MP Urges Swift Update of Airport's Bomb Threat Contingency Plan

Shimoga: MP B Y Raghavendra has emphasized the urgent need to update the bomb threat contingency plan for the Shimoga's new airport.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday MP Raghavendra revealed that a meeting had taken place recently in the office of Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil in Bengaluru. This meeting included the participation of government officials, and various discussions were held regarding the further development of the airport. He also mentioned that a new flight from Bengaluru to Shimoga is set to commence in the morning, with another evening flight scheduled for next week. Star Air Lines is poised to operate flights to destinations such as Tirupati, Goa, Hyderabad, and more, starting from the 22nd of next month.

In relation to the airport's Aerodrome Security Program Bomb Threat Contingency Plan, MP Raghavendra stressed that the license for this program is valid until November 23. However, this license must be renewed promptly. He explained that if Star Airlines begins flights next month, they would only be allowed to fly for one week under the existing license. Therefore, he urged authorities to renew the license as soon as possible.

Regarding the budget for the permanent bomb threat contingency program, an allocation of 2.50 crores has been released. MP Raghavendra noted that even though the amount might currently appear insufficient, there could be delays if they go to tender. Negotiations are ongoing, and they have requested an extension for the same license by a couple of months. This license is critical for sustaining flights to and from Shimoga, as some necessary materials are available in India, while others must be imported.

Additionally, the state government has been asked to initiate the tender process without delay. The current flight schedules are frequently delayed, partly due to fog and other issues. To address this, MP Raghavendra proposed that navigation materials be temporarily imported and assembled by the Airport Authority of India to aid in aircraft landings until January, when night flights are expected to commence.

He emphasized the need for proper visual aids to aid in landing aircraft safely, especially considering that Shimoga's new airport is still in the early stages of generating revenue. Maintenance of the airport currently requires Rs 15 crore per year, and discussions have been held to determine how to generate income from the remaining space, including the possible allocation of space for cargo. Efforts are underway to encourage airlines such as Vistara and Indigo to make the airport a hub for South India, and a request has been made for a training center to be established at the airport.

MP Raghavendra added that fruitful discussions have already taken place, with only ATR flights currently in operation. The airport has the potential to host airshow flights, and the MP is optimistic about its future development.