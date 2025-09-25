Shirapur Model Rainwater Harvesting Project Considered to Boost Groundwater in Kalyana Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is considering implementing the Shirapur Model of water conservation in Kalyana Karnataka districts to enhance groundwater levels and improve water availability, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N. S. Boseraju announced. The project will be a joint initiative of the Minor Irrigation Department and the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB).

Minister Boseraju, accompanied by Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. R. Patil and senior officials, recently visited Shirapur village in Dhule district, Maharashtra, to study the model, which has transformed the drought-prone region into fertile farmland. The Shirapur Model relies on rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge through scientific development of streams and construction of check dams. The project curbs runoff, boosts groundwater levels, and ensures long-term water sustainability.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with former Maharashtra Minister and current Legislative Council member Amrishbhai Patel, who conceptualised the project, to understand its design, operational strategy, and impact on local agriculture.

Karnataka has piloted the model in 16 villages in Aland taluk, Kalaburagi district, covering a 56 km stream network with 52 check dams. The results have been promising, with noticeable improvement in groundwater availability and agricultural productivity.

Minister Boseraju emphasised the government’s vision to make Karnataka a water-sustainable state. “With the support of KKRDB, this model can be extended across Kalyana Karnataka and eventually scaled up statewide. The final decision will follow consultations with the Hon’ble Chief Minister,” he said.

The initiative aligns with broader state efforts to tackle water scarcity in semi-arid and drought-prone regions. By adopting scientifically planned rainwater harvesting measures, Karnataka aims to ensure long-term water security, enhance agricultural output, and provide sustainable livelihoods for rural communities.

The government is expected to finalise the expansion plan soon, signalling a strategic push for water conservation and resource management in the region.