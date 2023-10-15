Siddaramaiah asks officials to convince farmers about power crisis

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked the officials of the State Energy Department as to why they have not made necessary plans/preparations for emergency situations so that farmers in the state do not face a power shortage.

Speaking during the review of the progress of the Energy Department at Chief Minister’s Home office ‘Krishna’ on Friday, Siddaramaiah mentioned the districts where farmers’ protests were happening and reprimanded the officials concerned.

“Action should be taken to supply the available power scientifically in different batches. If this had been done earlier, it would have been possible to handle the situation without troubling the farmers, despite the lack of electricity. Sitting in the office will not solve the problem. Chief Engineers must report to the field,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah gave clear instructions to convince the farmers about the power crisis situation and hear their grievances.

Stating that there was no power generation despite good rains during the previous BJP government, the Chief Minister said: “There is rainfall deficit and the state is facing drought. Farmers should be convinced of this situation. He suggested that available electricity should be supplied to the farmers by understanding their requirements.”

Siddaramaiah asked as to what action has been taken regarding power pilferage and leakage.

“How many SPs are there in the vigilance force?”

The Chief Minister gave instructions to the State Energy Department to keep track of the power thefts they had detected and also directed them to check if the officers were working proactively.

Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Govindaraju, Chief Secretary to Karnataka government Vandita Sharma, Energy Department Deputy Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, Finance Department Deputy Chief Secretary L.K. Ateeq and senior officers were present.