Bengaluru: The OBC Department of the Congress has proposed appointing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as one of the members of its Advisory Council, sparking a debate once again on the CM change in Karnataka. Though Siddaramaiah said it had nothing to do with him shifting to national politics, the opposition BJP said that the Congress top leadership's move is seen as a signal that the CM may vacate the post.

There has been speculation within political circles, especially among the ruling Congress, for some time now about a possible change in the chief minister later this year, citing a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. A letter written by Anil Jaihind, who heads the All India Congress Committee (OBC Dept), proposed the names of 24 people in the panel and sought the approval of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Siddaramaiah to head Congress OBC advisory panel?"I am proposing the names for Advisory Council for the OBC Department AICC for your kind consideration and approval please," Jaihind said in a letter dated June 9, which was made public only on Sunday. Besides Siddaramaiah, other names proposed for the council include Congress MLC B K Hariprasad, former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Veerappa Moily. Congress leaders claimed that Siddaramaiah would head the advisory panel. Reacting to the development, Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he had no prior information about the move and came to know through media reports. "I don't know about it. I too read it in the newspapers. You (media) have reported it. I will speak to the high command," the CM told reporters. Siddaramaiah also mentioned that the Congress OBC president had requested him to host ameeting in Karnataka, which is scheduled for July 15.