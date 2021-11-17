Singapore Airlines unveils all-new narrow body aircraft products

Bengaluru: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Tuesday launched its highly-anticipated new cabin products, which will be rolled out on its Boeing 737-8 fleet in the coming weeks. This elevates the customer experience on-board across the entire Singapore Airlines network.

The airline's narrow body aircraft fleet to a level similar to its wide body aircraft, offers a consistent and premium travel journey.

All of SIA's 737-8 aircraft will have 154 seats in two classes, 10 in Business Class and 144 in Economy Class, with new cabin products featuring bespoke elements that have been designed especially for the SIA customer.

The lie-flat Business Class seats have been designed by London-based Factorydesign, and manufactured for Singapore Airlines by Thompson Aero Seating. The Economy Class cabin will feature the latest generation sleek and slim-line seats, which have been built by Collins Aerospace. The 737-8 cabin has been designed with a special focus on ergonomics, helping to ensure that everything is within easy reach for customers.

The aircraft features Panasonic's X-Series seat-back in-flight entertainment, allowing all customers to enjoy the latest 'KrisWorld' entertainment content. The fleet is also fitted with Panasonic's in-flight Wi-Fi service, as well as mobile data connectivity services.

Singapore Airlines has invested around $230 million on the development, design, and installation of the new industry-leading cabin products, to elevate the standard for short and medium-haul travel of on-board narrow body aircraft.

Executive Vice President Commercial of Singapore Airlines, Lee Lik Hsin, said: "This is the culmination of three years of innovation and hard work, involving extensive customer research and close partnership with designers and suppliers. As a result, we can now offer customers a premium travel experience across our entire full-service network, no matter how long or short their journey is.

"This significant investment demonstrates Singapore Airlines' commitment to maintaining our leadership position in the airline industry. As air travel recovers, our customers can continue to enjoy world-class products and award-winning service across our fleets."

SIA's 737-8 aircraft will progressively enter into service on short to medium-haul flights across the Airline's network in the coming weeks. This includes services to points in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, and Thailand, subject to regulatory approvals. Further details on these flights will be announced in due time. IANS