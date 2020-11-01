Six State police officials bag MHA medals

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced names of officers to be conferred with 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal' for 2020.

As per the MHA's list, six State police officials have been selected for the medal.

Additional Commissioner of Police Saumundu Mukherjee, DySPs D Kumar and SK. Umesh, inspector Susheela, constables Y Shankar and N. Prakash are the six police officials from the State selected for the special medal.

According to the reports, these six police official teams were involved in a special operation, which took place from December 21, 2019 to January 20, 2020.

Their contribution to the operation won them medals, said DK Krishnan, deputy secretary of the home ministry. Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala police officials also have been selected for the medals.