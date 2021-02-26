South Western Railways to restore four heritage stations

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway has chalked out plans to rejuvenate its station buildings under the directions of AK Singh , General Manager, South Western Railway and PK Mishra , Additional Railway Manager.

In the first phase, four old station buildings Devanahalli, Doddajala, Avathihalli and Nandi Halt on KSR Bengaluru- Chikballapur-Kolar Railway line will be restored and preserved to enhance their heritage value.

In the second phase, the railway stations in Rajanukunte, Oorgaum, Champion and Chintamani will be developed as heritage railway stations.

As a first step towards this initiative, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage) on February 25.

The MoU seeks to restore and preserve heritage railway stations at Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avatihalli and Nandi Halt based on different themes related to history and heritage. This is one of the region's oldest Railway lines. These buildings are quaint examples of colonial style architecture located in picturesque stretches . The line in Meter gauge became operational in August 1915.

The works stipulated in MoU will be undertaken in two stages. In the first stage, INTACH will undertake the renovation, restoration and preservation of the Station buildings in consultation with Railways and identify the partners under CSR for funding the initiative.

In the second stage, ways and means of sustainable maintenance of preserved and restored buildings will be developed by creating additional amenities at the Stations and surroundings.

An Art Centre-cum-Cultural Centre-cum Conventional Centre will be developed at Doddajala. Interpretation Centre for monuments and History, Café or Snack counter will be set up at Devenahalli. A Silk Museum and Resource Centre along with a Park, with appropriate tree planting and landscaping will be made at Avathihalli, A Rail Museum, Café, Restaurant, Cultural performance Centre, Pop-up weekend crafts Markets, Interpretation Centre, Open Air Theater and Amphitheater will be provided at Nandi Halt Station.

This is the first initiative in the South Western Railway where restoration project is being taken up under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager Bengaluru informed that the main objectives of the MoU are renovation, restoration and preservation of the old existing Heritage rich railway structures at these four Railway stations, in such a way to showcase the cultural and monumental Heritage besides developing / providing the infrastructure in and around the four heritage station sites to boost tourism . He opined that the above stations are likely to attract a large number of tourists after restoration work .

South Western Railway in the last one year has achieved historical milestones by opening Railway Museum , Hubballi, redeveloping Mysuru Railway , museum etc. If any firms, companies or individuals come forward to take up works in Railways under Corporate Social Responsibility, Railway is ready to extend full support and facilitate new projects .