Live
- A hattrick of success: Salman Khan grateful for fans' unending love for 'Tiger' franchise
- Their strength is ebbing: families after speaking to workers trapped in tunnel
- AP govt. hikes liquor prices in the state, issues orders
- President Murmu greets citizens on Chhath Puja, asks them to respect mother nature
- Katrina on possibility of solo film on her YRF spy universe character: That dialogue is always open By Komal Panchamatia
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for President's visit
- Toll in fire accident in apartment building rises to 10; building owner held
- Delinquencies have gone up in unsecured loans, especially in small ticket size personal loans
- WhatsApp to add a Chatbot Button for Talks with Meta AI
- Calcutta HC allows victim’s family to take possession of body in custodial death case
Just In
Speaker’s post is not religious or political, but constitutional post: Karnataka Speaker
Karnataka Speaker U.T Khader on Saturday said that the post of Speaker is neither a religious nor a political post but it is a constitutional post.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Speaker U.T Khader on Saturday said that the post of Speaker is neither a religious nor a political post but it is a constitutional post.
Talking to media persons over a controversial statement by Minister for Housing B.Z Zameer Ahmad Khan, Khader said: “The Speaker’s post should not be seen in political or in religious light. It is a constitutional post which transcends everything. The respect shown to me is a respect for the post and the seat. We should maintain the dignity of the post.”
Minister Zameer, while campaigning in Telangana, had said that BJP MLAs will salute before Muslim Speaker in Karnataka as the party has given tickets to 17 Muslim candidates to contest in the elections.
The statement had triggered a row. BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra slammed Minister Zameer who had warned that he should be careful while giving statements.
Speaker Khader maintained that he won’t comment on others' remarks. “I am not selected for the post on the basis of caste or religion. I have been appointed on eligibility and on the trust that I work as per the Constitution. I give respect and in turn get respect. I am working as the Speaker representing all members. The Speaker’s post should be seen through the lens of caste or religion.”