Speed dating is now a hot topic of debate in Bangalore

Bengaluru: A few years ago, there was a mindset/idea that it was wrong for an unknown boy or girl to appear or speak in public. But now times have changed. In the guise of modernity, some young men and women are appearing everywhere in the name of dating. For some people in the city, this is normal.

A lot of companies that have capitalised on this are making the youth get trapped in the dating network. There is a lot of evidence for this in the past. Unknown young men and women are getting to know each other through dating apps. Now speed dating has entered the state capital Bangalore.

Currently speed dating is very popular in advanced urban areas. This is an open event that gives young men and women an opportunity to meet and get to know each other. Several companies are organizing speed dating events at places like restaurants, cafes, bars, parks in major cities.

Speed dating gives registered young men and women an opportunity to choose people who match their taste and personality. Sometimes the event is organised online as well. Now this event is also organized in Bangalore and is being discussed a lot.

The idea of fast dating is to choose a young man or woman and start dating quickly without waiting much time. An Instagram post advertising an event planned in Bangalore has gone viral.

There is a lot of discussion because of the ticket price decided for young men and women to participate in fast dating. The ad said that while the youths will be charged Rs 1499 to participate in this event, the tickets for young women will be only Rs 99. This topic is now a being discussed on the internet.

A debate sparked on the speed dating price parity among people. Netizens were furious over the price difference between male and female tickets and the tactics used by the organisers.