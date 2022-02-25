Speed up restoration of roads dug up in BBMP limits

Bengaluru: The restoration of the roads dug up by BWSSB in 110 villages in BBMP limits should be done in a systematic way, said Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. The BBMP Chief Commissioner instructed the officials concerned to not compromise on quality in road repairs.

Addressing a virtual meeting on road maintenance within the BBMP limits, Gaurav Gupta instructed the officials to complete drainage works soon. The BWSSB dug up the roads to undertake drinking water and underground drainage work.

Care must be taken not to inconvenience the public during road restoration work, he advised the officials.

He also said that the daily work details related to restoration of the roads and asphalting should be submitted to the BBMP head office.

Special Commissioner Manoj Jain, Chief Engineer (Road infrastructure) Prahlad and other officials were present at the meeting.