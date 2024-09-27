  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Sridhar Babu visits temples in Dakshina Kannada

Sridhar Babu visits temples in Dakshina Kannada
x
Highlights

Minister for IT and Industry government of Telangana Sridhar Babu is on the tour of Dakshina Kannada for two days.

Mangaluru: Minister for IT and Industry government of Telangana Sridhar Babu is on the tour of Dakshina Kannada for two days. He was received by the Congress party leaders at the Mangaluru airport Dr. Iftikar Fareed UT, Hareesh Kumar DCC president and others.

Babu is going to well known temples including, Kolluru, Kukke Subramanya and Dharmasthala.

He also visited the Congress office in Mangaluru city and addressed the Congress party leaders and workers. He also participated in a function at AJ Hospital in Kuntikana in Mangaluru city.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick