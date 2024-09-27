Live
Sridhar Babu visits temples in Dakshina Kannada
Minister for IT and Industry government of Telangana Sridhar Babu is on the tour of Dakshina Kannada for two days.
Mangaluru: Minister for IT and Industry government of Telangana Sridhar Babu is on the tour of Dakshina Kannada for two days. He was received by the Congress party leaders at the Mangaluru airport Dr. Iftikar Fareed UT, Hareesh Kumar DCC president and others.
Babu is going to well known temples including, Kolluru, Kukke Subramanya and Dharmasthala.
He also visited the Congress office in Mangaluru city and addressed the Congress party leaders and workers. He also participated in a function at AJ Hospital in Kuntikana in Mangaluru city.
