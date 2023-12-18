Stage all set for another convention in Chitradurga akin to Siddaramotsava

Chitradurga: As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the competition for the position of backward class leader in the Congress is fierce. While the supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have once again held an Ahinda convention in Chitradurga on December 30 and gathering around ten lakh people, Congress MLC BK Hariprasad has also prepared to hold a convention in the month of January itself.



The Lok Sabha elections are to be held in another five months and the leaders are all set to showcase their strength amongst their community. The Siddaramaiah team is preparing to hold another massive convention on the pattern of Siddaramotsava. There is fierce competition for the position of leader of the backward classes in the Congress and preparations are underway to hold another Ahinda convention in Chitradurga with the support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Ahinda leaders are ready to show strength by gathering around ten lakh people. Siddaramaiah’s aides are making preparations for a massive convention on December 30 in Chitradurga demanding implementation of caste census. In politics, Siddaramaiah has shown his power through massive conventions from time to time and defeated his political opponents. Similarly, Siddaramaiah’s close aides are preparing a platform for strengthening Siddaramaiah through several programs including Ahinda Samavesh and Siddaramotsava. Political changes are predicted after the Lok Sabha elections. There is a possibility of some transitions if the BJP administration returns at the centre. According to the internal agreement of the Congress, the power sharing formula is also likely to come to life after the Lok Sabha. Siddaramaiah’s team is denying this every given time. The stage is being set to prove again that Siddaramaiah is still the undisputed leader. To prove that Siddaramaiah’s power is intact, preparations are underway for the Backward Castes Union Convention. Preliminary preparations have already started and several sub-committees have been formed. The conference will also press for the implementation of the social and economic survey report conducted by the Commission for Backward Classes. Convention by Hariprasad in January Hariprasad is gearing up to hold another round of massive backward convention in January. By that they are gearing up to send a clear message to their opponents.

Hariprasad is going to make another round of state tour to send a message that the backward class is behind him. Many Swamijis from backward classes are backing Hariprasad to hold a massive convention in January.