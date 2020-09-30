Stakes high for BJP, Congress, JDS in Karnataka assembly byelections

Bengaluru: Stakes will be high for ruling BJP and opposition Congress and JDS in the November 3 byelections to two assembly segments in Karnataka, announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The outcome would be seen in many quarters as a reflection on the performance of the B S Yediyurappa government, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the opposition parties would be keen to strike after the December 2019 bypolls in which the BJP had triumphed.

As per the EC's schedule, the election notification for the bypolls in Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city will be issued on October 9, the last date for the filing of nomination is October 16 and the scrutiny will take place on the next day.

The last day for withdrawal of nomination is October 19, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The bypolls had been necessitated in Sira following the death of B Sathyanarayana (JDS) last month, while the Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti- defection law last year. Munirathna is now with the BJP, which will be aiming to bag both the seats. Stakes will be more for S Yediyurappa amid intense speculation that BJP high command is mulling leadership change considering his age.

For Congress and JD(S) the bypolls are crucial as they are keen on retaining Rajarajesjwari Nagar and Sira seats which they had won respectively in the 2018 polls, and will be focusing on gaining an additional seat. It is equally significant for Congress president D K Shivakumar and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy to assert their command over the Vokkaliga vote bank in the old Mysuru region.