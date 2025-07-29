Stampede: Govt revokes suspension of four police officers

Bengaluru: The government on Monday revoked the suspension of four police officers, including the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, who were suspended in connection with the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium here, which left 11 people dead. However, the suspension of Vikash Kumar Vikash - Inspector General of Police, stands as proceedings related to his case are currently underway in the Karnataka High Court, official sources said.

According to the government order, the suspension has been revoked as both the Judicial Commission and Magisterial committee have completed their inquiry into the stampede incident and submitted their reports to the government, and the officers have also submitted representations requesting to revoke their suspension. The officials whose suspensions have been revoked are IPS officers: B Dayananda - Additional Director General of Police and Shekar H Tekkannavar - Superintendent of Police. Also, two Karnataka State Police Service officers: C Balakrishna - Deputy SP and A K Girish - Police Inspector. On July 1, the central administrative tribunal (CAT) Bengaluru bench quashed the suspension of Vikash, challenging which, the state government had moved the High Court. The stampede occurred on June 4 evening outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team’s IPL victory celebrations.