Star named after Puneeth Rajkumar as a tribute

Actor Vikram Ravichandran and the 'Big Little' company collaborated to create a video tribute in honour of PuneethRajkumar's birthday. In a video tribute to PuneethRajkumar, VikramRavichandran expressed his joy. The Big Little Company stated that it is honoured to name a star in the sky after PuneethRajkumar as a token of respect for one of our generation's greatest inspirations.





"I would be more than delighted to talk about any topic involving PuneethRajkumar. I've been watching his films since I was a child. His extra-cinematic life serves as an example for people everywhere. I'm thrilled to be a part of this," VikramRavichandran remarked





PuneethRajkumar, according to Big Little Company's founder KavyaShankaregowda, is an inspiration to everyone. "He taught Big Little Company a lot. I personally know him, and he has changed how ordinary people like myself view superstars. Our concept is predicated on the notion that the stars will act as our guiding force. When someone we love passes away, in our opinion, they turn into stars. We all thought highly of Appu Sir and want a star to be named in his honour. This is our small contribution to our source of inspiration," she continued.





Soon after Big Little Company launched this tribute video to Appu, it quickly gained popularity. The "Big Little" team and VikramRavichandran thanked everyone for sharing the video.











