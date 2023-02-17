Startup Park to stimulate growth of 25K startups

Bengaluru: Welcoming the proposal of establishing a Startup Park at a cost of Rs. 30 crore in the state budget presented on Friday, Minister for IT/BT, Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan, has said this would go a long way in stimulating the growth of around 25,000 startups that exist in the state.

This would contribute to inculcating an entrepreneurial and innovative mindset among local youth in the city and beyond, he claimed. Besides, it would help to position Karnataka as a Champion State for startups, Minister added.

Factors like the required land, project cost and mode of development will be finalised in consultation with the sector experts, he said.

"The state is well poised for further structuring of the startup ecosystem and investment in tech infrastructure. This calls for setting up of a state-of-the-art Startup Park in the vicinity of Bengaluru International Airport (Kempegowda International Airport). The airport vicinity shall provide a global connectivity to the startup park and allow easy mobility for the entrepreneurial human resource", Narayan explained.

The proposed Startup Park envisions to provide a plug and play facility with a complete ecosystem for developing of prototype solutions and market ready scalable products. This shall provide infrastructure focused on emerging technologies such as Agri-tech, Climate-tech, Deep-Tech, among others to drive sustainable solutions, he remarked.