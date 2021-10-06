State cabinet decides to form sub-committee on Datta Peeta issue

Bengaluru: The State cabinet on Tuesday decided to form a sub-committee regarding a court order on religious practices at Datta Peeta in Chikkamagaluru district.

"Following the court order on the Datta Peeta, on how to proceed with it - whether to constitute a committee to work out modalities, whether to go before the court or to file an affidavit- to discuss this it was decided to form a cabinet sub-committee under the Chairmanship of the Law Minister," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, he said, the committee will discuss the pros and cons following the court order and how to proceed with it.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar and Minister for Muzarai, Haj & Wakf Shashikala Jolle will be the members of the sub-committee, he added.

The Karnataka High Court had recently directed the state government to reconsider its decision on religious practices in the cave shrine of Bababudangiri, quashing its March 2018 government order permitting only a Mujawar, appointed by Shah Khadri, to enter the sanctum of the cave and perform the prescribed religious practices and rituals of both communities.

Cabinet to decide on Mysugar

The cabinet has also decided to take a decision regarding the future of the MySugar factory in Mandya, following the recommendations of a sub-committee constituted for this purpose.

"Regarding the sugar factory in Mandya, discussions have been going on for long whether it should be given to private or the government should run it with operations and maintenance. We have decided to take a decision after going through the cabinet subcommittee report and we have requested it to submit a report at the earliest," the minister said.

He said the sub-committee consists of Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda and Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

Noting that the cabinet has decided to implement the Khar land scheme, aimed at preventing the back surge of salt water due to high tides and flood in the rivers of the coastal area by constructing flap gates, in Uttara Kannada district, Madhuswamy said, a total of Rs 1,500 crore has been set aside for this scheme and out of this Rs 300 crore was provisioned for this year in the budget.

"The cabinet has today given the administrative approval for the master plan of about Rs 300 crore for Uttara Kannada district, aimed at avoiding salinity of water, so that it can be used for drinking, prawn culture, agriculture," he said, adding that the government has plans to implement Khar land in 20-26 rivers and streams, it is now being taken up on a pilot basis in only three taluks of Uttara Kannada.

Among the other decisions of the cabinet, approval for design, supply, installation and maintenance of digital UHF radio communication system required for Bengaluru, under the police modernisation scheme.

Out of total Rs 14.65 crore required for this about Rs 9 crore will be by the state and remaining by the centre.