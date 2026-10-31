State puts three-year freeze on new private PU colleges from 2027-28

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to temporarily stop granting permission to establish new private pre-university (PU) colleges in the state for three academic years, beginning 2027-28 and continuing until 2029-30.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has issued a draft notification proposing the restriction. The public and other stakeholders have been given 15 days to submit their suggestions and objections to the proposed amendment. The draft notification has been issued to amend the Karnataka School Education Department (Pre-University) (Academic, Registration, Administration and Grant-in-Aid) Rules, 2024.

The decision comes against the backdrop of a growing number of vacant seats in existing PU colleges across the state. Despite the availability of thousands of seats, several institutions have been unable to fill their sanctioned intake every academic year. The Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association had urged the government to restrict the establishment of new private PU colleges, citing the increasing number of vacant seats. The association had included the demand among its key recommendations to the government.

Karnataka currently has more than 6,000 PU colleges. With existing institutions struggling to attract sufficient enrolment, the government is considering a temporary halt to new private college permissions to prevent further expansion of infrastructure without adequate student demand. The proposed restriction is expected to provide an opportunity to assess the existing distribution of PU colleges and the utilisation of available seats before allowing fresh institutions.

The government will consider suggestions and objections received during the 15-day period before taking a final decision on the proposed amendment.