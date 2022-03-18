Student From Bengaluru Asked For The Closure Of College In His Last Message

Bharath, a 20-year-old hotel management student from Bengaluru, was found hanging at a paying guest lodging in Urwa on Tuesday. He asked for closing the college. According to reports, he committed suicide because his lecturer allegedly rejected his project record and informed him he wouldn't be permitted to write the examination.



He called his mother before killing himself, but when she didn't respond, he sent her a message saying he was going to kill himself. He apologized in his message for everything and remarked their that he was dying. He said that the college he has enrolled in isn't good enough for him and it's also robbing her and his father's of money. He don't want to make things more difficult for her.

He shared that he tried to contact her, but she didn't answer and also added for closing the college if his death becomes a police case. He don't want anyone else to suffer.

Bharath's room also had a death note that claimed, that the cause of his death is the college and has joined. This college has squandered a year and a half of his life. There is no proper personnel or classes at the college.

When his mother, named Shobharani visited Bharath in Mangaluru, he said that the lecturers were not showing up to class and that one of them, Rahul, was harassing him. When Bharath's mother, called Lecturer Rahul to tell him to be courteous to the pupils, the lecturer urged her to "shut up."

Bharath allegedly informed his father that the absence of some instructors had affected his studying. He also mentioned that one of the teachers used to insult him in front of other students, which bothered him.

Bharath went to college at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to submit his project report, but the lecturer allegedly rejected it and informed him that he would not be able to take the exam. He returned to his paying guest accommodations at 1.30 p.m. and called his mother. He wrote a WhatsApp message detailing his decision to commit suicide when his phone call went unanswered before allegedly hanging himself.

Meanwhile, Bharath, a resident of Bengaluru's Kumaraswamy Layout, was a second-year student at a college in Urwa, Mangalore, studying hotel management. Chairman of the College. Bharat's parents claimed they made a donation of 60,000 and a tuition fee of 70,000 when he was enrolled to the college in 2020-21.