Students At Bangalore University Exceed The Total Scores

When Bangalore University announced the Bachelor of Commerce vocational exam results, many students went insane when they saw their provisional examination results. They had received more scores than the limit established.



In April/May of 2021, BCom students took their semester exams. Many pupils received more than 102 points out of a maximum 100. The written test for the theoretical exam, travel agency and tour operator organisation, had a maximum score of 70, and the internal exam had a maximum score of 30. Many students received more than 72 points.

A student belonging to a private college said that he was taken aback when he saw my score. He received a 102 out of 100 grade in one subject. He was not sure why the institution didn't double-check before releasing the results. His grades in the other disciplines aren't great, yet many students receive full marks. This must be corrected. While another student stated that o ut of a possible 70 points, the student received eight in corporate accounting, six in financial management, three in quantitative analysis and business decision, and 72 in travel agency and tour operator organisation.

JT Devaraj, registrar (evaluation), Bangalore University explained that the problem arose as a result of students failing to read the instructions on the question paper. The exam was taken by two sorts of pupils: regular students and those who were taking it as a one-time measure. Regular CBCS (choice-based credit system) students simply had to answer parts A, B, and C, and their exam was worth 70 points. Others were given 100 points and were required to answer sections A, B, C, D, and E.

Many normal students skipped over the instructions and completed all of the parts. All of the answers were evaluated in the digital evaluation, and the pupils were given grades. As a result, several normal students who answered all of the questions correctly received higher than the maximum score.

He further added that it's a Massive undertaking for us to go back and review each student's paper to see if they were given a 70 or a 100-point exam. They will take care of everything. They inquired with the chairperson of the Board of Examinations as to why the question paper for both categories was the same.