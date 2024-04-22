Sumalatha Ambarish to support HD Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: MP Sumalatha Ambarish, clarified her stance on campaigning for the upcoming elections and extended his support to the BJP's Mandya candidate, Kumaraswamy. Speaking to mediapersons she said "I have always supported the BJP, especially in constituencies where the late Ambarish had a significant following. Similarly, I extend my support to Kumaraswamy as the Mandya candidate. I will campaign wherever the party directs me to," stated Sumalathalatha Ambarish.

Responding to questions about potential confusion regarding his campaign involvement, she added, "Our supporters have already initiated campaigning in Mandya. I will join the campaign upon receiving instructions from the party. There is no ambiguity in this."

Reflecting on his recent interaction with HD Kumaraswamy, Sumalatha revealed, "Kumaraswamy visited our residence a week ago seeking cooperation. I not only joined the BJP but also voluntarily gave up my seat. What greater cooperation than relinquishing a seat I had won?"

Commenting on actor Darshan's involvement in campaigning for the Congress candidate in Malavalli, Sumalatha clarified that Darshan's campaign choices are personal. "Darshan has previously campaigned for multiple parties. His campaigns are for individuals, not parties," he added.

Highlighting the historical ties with the royal family, Sumalatha spoke about the immense contributions made by the royal family to the state. "Ambarish had a deep connection with the royal family. His grandfather, Choudaiah, served as a Mysore palace artist. Now, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar is contesting for the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for him is a matter of pride. We owe a debt of gratitude to the royal family for their contributions to Mysore," he expressed, urging voters to support Yaduveer in the upcoming elections.

Reacting to the recent tragic incident of a female student's murder in Hubli, Sumalatha condemned the act unequivocally. "Murder should not be associated with any community. Targeting an entire community for the actions of one individual is unjust.

It's also inappropriate to defend wrongdoings based on community affiliations," he emphasized, urging for a non-politicized approach to the matter.