Sunil Kanugolu: Architect behind Congress' electoral triumph

Bengaluru: Following the resounding victory of the Congress Party in the 2023 in Karnataka assembly elections, Sunil Kanugolu, a highly regarded election strategist and analyst, is yet again behind the victory of the Indian National Congress in Telangana State. The success of the Congress Party is widely attributed to the expertise of Sunil Kanugolu and his team at Mindshare Analytics, who played a pivotal role in securing the party's triumphant win.

Born in Bellary and raised in Bangalore before settling in Chennai, Sunil Kanugolu has earned acclaim for his exceptional skills as an election strategist. Formerly associated with renowned strategist Prashant Kishore and his company, I-Pac, Sunil charted an independent path after parting ways with Kishore.

In 2014, Sunil Kanugolu joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election strategy team, contributing significantly to successful campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka. These achievements not only brought him recognition but also positioned him as a key player in shaping election outcomes. This time, Sunil's analytical acumen played a pivotal role in steering Karnataka back to the Congress Party.

Collaborations with Stalin and Amit Shah

In 2016, Sunil Kanugolu showcased his exceptional analytical skills during the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, orchestrating MK Stalin's "Namakku Naame" campaign, which played a crucial role in shaping Stalin's public image. Subsequently, Sunil joined Amit Shah's team, collaborating with various political parties and further refining his expertise.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra": A Strategic Move

Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" emerged as a significant catalyst in the Congress Party's success, uniting the nation from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This meticulously planned yatra provided a vital platform for Congress to connect with the people and set the stage for critical elections.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrashekar Rao had a meeting with him in 2021 to discuss working with him for the 2023 elections, but Sunil preferred to work with the Indian National Congress party in Telangana. The same party in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh had failed utilise his expertise and the results there for everybody to see.

Sunil's Collaborative team of experts

Assisting Sunil Kanugolu in his endeavours is a team of elite professionals, comprising a diverse group of young experts driven by a passion for electoral analytics. With their collective expertise, they have set a new benchmark for election analytics, contributing to the Congress Party's remarkable victory.