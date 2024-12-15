Swift City to boost industrial growth in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: To drive comprehensive and inclusive industrial development in Karnataka, Industries Minister M.B. Patil has proposed the development of a pioneering initiative, ‘Swift City’ (Startup, Work-Spaces, Intelligence, Finance & Technology), in Sarjapur, Bengaluru.

This planned urban hub, akin to Electronics City and ITPL, will focus on five key industrial domains—startups, workspaces, intelligence, finance, and technology. Speaking about the ambitious project, M.B. Patil announced that over 1,000 acres in Sarjapur would be allocated for this development, aiming to establish an innovation-driven and growth-centric ecosystem. “Bengaluru hosts thousands of companies, but many lack organized and systematic spaces. Swift City will address this gap with a planned layout offering world-class facilities, residential areas, schools, and infrastructure,” said the minister.

Highlighting the strategic location of Sarjapur, close to IT hubs and national highways 44 and 48, Patil emphasized its potential as a hub for commercial and industrial expansion. The Swift City initiative aims to attract startups, providing state-of-the-art plug-and-play facilities spread across 8-10 centers, each on 20-25 acres of land. Swift City will house modern offices, co-working spaces, and residential complexes designed to foster collaboration and partnerships among industries. The minister envisions this development as a stepping stone toward transforming Karnataka into a ‘Silicon State,’ expanding Bengaluru’s reputation as Silicon City across the state.

Plans include developing mini innovation hubs in other cities like Vijayapura and Hubballi-Dharwad, supported by the IT department. Detailed proposals will be shared during the upcoming Global Investors Meet in February. To support emerging businesses, the city will offer spaces ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 square feet for lease, purchase, or equity-based allocation. The hub will prioritize startups in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and fintech, positioning itself as a leading center for innovation.

“In today’s competitive environment, Karnataka must emerge as a beacon for investors. Without innovative initiatives like Swift City, neighboring states may seize such opportunities. We must take proactive steps to attract investment, generate employment, and boost economic growth,” said Patil, underscoring the urgency of this project. With Swift City, Karnataka aims to not only redefine industrial development but also set a benchmark for planned urbanization and economic progress in India.