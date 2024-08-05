Swizton-Aveksha offers cutting-edge tech for treating varicose veins

Bengaluru: City’s Aveksha Hospital and international vein specialist clinic Swizton will offer cutting-edge technology treatment to patients suffering from vein-related health issues especially the varicose veins. The clinic was opened at Aveksha Hospital recently. It was inaugurated by Meenakshi Krishna Byre Gowda, a well known social worker and spouse of state Revenue Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda.

The primary objective of the Vein Clinic is to provide cutting-edge treatments for varicose veins, including Venaseal, Sclerotherapy, and Radiofrequency Ablation. These advanced procedures are now accessible to patients at an affordable cost, addressing the growing need for effective vein treatments.

Aveksha Hospital, in collaboration with Swizton Medcare, will serve as the flagship center for delivering these specialised services. The clinic boasts a team of expert doctors dedicated to comprehensive care for individuals seeking treatment for varicose veins.

Dr. Tahsin Neduvanchery, Chairman of Swizton Medcare; Dr. Rahul Dev, Interventional Radiologist; Sharath Nair, CEO of Swizton Medcare; Mrs. Aarathi Ballal, Director of Aveksha Hospital; Mrs. Ujjvala Ballal, CEO; Dr. Adithya Ballal, Director; Dr. Sandeep, COO; and all senior medical staff members of Aveksha Hospital were present at the inaugural event.

The clinic features state-of-the-art technology and personalised treatment plans from renowned specialists, offering minimally invasive solutions. Notably, hormonal changes during pregnancy and menopause contribute to varicose vein issues, affecting approximately 30% of Indians.