TCS World 10K: Participants give new route big thumbs up

Bengaluru: The iconic Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade ground was bustling with energy in the wee hours of Sunday morning with nearly 28,600 enthusiastic runners making a beeline at the flag-off for the milestone 16th edition TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

The sheer participation marked a jubilant tribute to diversity, inclusivity, and the resilient human spirit in a race that saw a new route being embraced by amateur and seasoned elite runners. Showcasing the city’s emphasis on health and wellbeing, a record 18,433 runners took part in the open 10K category including General Rajinder Dewan, Maj General Ravi Murugan, Lt General Dr Pradeep C Nair, Additional DG, Karnataka Police S Ravi and IGP Sandeep Patil.

The event’s oldest participant at 96 years, NS Dattatreya completed the race inspiring a new generation of amateur runners. “This new route was quite lovely. Going past landmarks such as the Ulsoor Lake brought back memories of Bengaluru from the good old days. While the route was different, the sprightly atmosphere of Bengaluru was the same. Both my son and myself were very happy with how the whole event was organised. It always makes us want to come back and experience it all over again,” expressed an elated Dattatreya after completing the race.

The 5km Majja Run witnessed 9932 participants and the Silvers’ Run for senior citizens saw 1318 participants, 513 participants in the champions with disability soaked up the summer sun to create a personal milestone.

Prominent personalities including Thawar Chand Gehlot, the Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka, Dr. G Parameshwara, the Hon’ble Home Minister of Karnataka, Additional CS, Govt of Karnataka N Manjunatha Prasad, Lt General Basant Kumar Repswal, former International athletes Anju Bobby George, Ashwini Nachappa graced the event, underscoring the unparallelled support the event has garnered from the Government of Karnataka and other authorities responsible in making the race a mega success.

The TCS World 10K continued to transcend the city’s physical limits as nearly 1,600 participants from around the globe joined in virtually. Embracing community and festive spirit: Gathering at the Rajendra Singhji Army Officers Institute Cricket Ground as early as 4 am, participants embodied the essence of Bengaluru as they jogged past iconic landmarks like Vidhana Soudha and Ulsoor Lake after commencing their run from the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, immersing themselves in the dynamic culture and historical legacy of the city.

M Chetan Appaiah (34), a Business Operations Excellence Manager and keen fitness enthusiast, making his sixth appearance in the TCS Wor `ld 10K Bengaluru said, “The route was quite enjoyable. There were slopes which meant we’d have to run stretches uphill as well as downhill, adding a challenge to the run.

Apart from its competitive dimension, the TCS World 10K encapsulates the spirit of unity and camaraderie. Post run, the celebratory ambiance provided an opportunity to exchange our experience with fellow participants and forged new bonds. It stood as proof of sports’ ability to unite individuals, dissolve boundaries, and instill a feeling of belonging.” Harry Martin, a 33-year-old from the United Kingdom who works as a Sports Science teacher in a school in Bengaluru, participated in the Open 10K for the third time. Echoing his sentiments, he said, “I loved this run. Bengaluru is a beautiful city and having the opportunity to run around iconic landmarks was truly a wonderful experience. Furthermore, there was great energy among all the participants adding to the phenomenal atmosphere. It was really well organized and I look forward to coming back again next year.” Providing equal opportunity through the Champions with Disabilities Run and the Silvers’ Run for the senior citizens, the TCS World 10K showcased a firm dedication to inclusivity.

This varied array of categories ensured that individuals of every age, capability, and background had equal chances to engage in the event and enjoy the new course firsthand while showcasing the true power of the human spirit. It provided an experience that the participants would remember for a long time.

The TCS World 10K also acted as a catalyst for philanthropy. Through its association with numerous charitable causes, participants were given the chance to run with a purpose and support various social initiatives.

The celebratory environment offered a stage to blend merriment with a greater mission, generating a positive influence through heightened awareness. The 16-year-old Adya Kote, youngest fundraiser from the Right to Live (Kote Foundation), who has raised INR 30 Lakhs, shared, “I think the TCS World 10K Bengaluru is an opportunity for people of my generation to challenge stereotypes about our attitude towards giving back to the community. A significant amount of the funds I’m raising will be dedicated to building washrooms and other basic facilities in government schools across Karnataka.”