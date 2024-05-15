Tirupati once again records poor poll percentage

Tirupati: Despite numerous SVEEP activities and initiatives by officials, Tirupati voters remained largely apathetic during Monday’s polling for the general elections to elect members of the legislative assembly and parliament. Tirupati constituency, limited to city boundaries, recorded a voter turnout of only 63.22 per cent, significantly lower than the district average of 76.83 per cent. In fact, as per the official figures released on Tuesday morning it was only 59.95 per cent but in the evening, it was revised.

This voter apathy is not new for Tirupati, where urban voters consistently show reluctance to exercise their franchise, sparking discussions every election cycle. The constituency has 3,02,503 registered voters, comprising 1,49,846 males, 1,52,622 females and 35 transgender individuals. However, only 18,91,557 voters participated in Monday's election, posing a challenge to officials striving to increase voter awareness

and turnout. Historically, Tirupati’s voter turnout has been low. In 2019 general elections, the turnout was 65.94 per cent, while in 2014 it was 59.51 per cent. The by-election for Tirupati MP in April 2021 saw only 50.58 per cent turnout and another by-election for Tirupati Assembly seat in 2015 recorded 50.78 per cent. The general elections in 2004 and 2009 saw turnouts of 50.94 and 51.64 per cent, respectively.

Initial expectations during Monday's polling were that turnout might potentially cross 70 per cent. However, technical glitches with EVMs at some booths caused long delays, leading frustrated voters to leave without casting their ballots. The scorching heat further discouraged people from voting, with this year's elections held in mid-May, a time of intense heatwave conditions, compared to mid-April dates of 2019 and 2021 elections.

But it may be noted that several senior citizens and persons with disability reached polling booths to cast their votes even in wheelchairs with much difficulty. The apathetic voters should get motivated by at least such people and change their attitude, felt an

employee. One voter cited fear of large-scale rigging, as experienced during 2021 by-election, as a reason for abstaining from voting. Another factor was that the officials have enrolled large number of students studying in various educational institutions and universities in the city. But due to summer holidays, they went to their native places and could not participate in the polling.

Further, several employees working in these institutions go to other places during vacation and could not vote in summer holidays. A professor commented that some sections of population consistently show disinterest in politics and avoid voting, a mindset that needs to change. Despite efforts by officials, overcoming voter apathy remains a significant challenge in Tirupati.