Huge turnout an indication of oppn to ‘anarchic’ rule: Alliance

Vijayawada: TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance leaders opined that the overwhelming response from voters is nothing but an indication of their opposition anarchy rule.

Speaking to media persons at TDP office on Tuesday, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said that voters are seen in queue right from morning to end ‘destructive rule’ and to save democracy. He said despite threatening and violence, voters returned only after casting their vote. He said that voters came out in unison to fight against anti-democratic rule.

Jana Sena leader Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao said voters exercised their franchise as per conscious without getting lured by offers of YSRCP. He said that the YSRCP leaders resorted to violence and attacks fearing defeat.

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said voters were seen in queue right from 7 am to 11 pm to end anarchic rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said voters taught a lesson to YSRCP government by extending support to alliance parties. He said people are waiting for double engine government. He expressed hope that the alliance parties will get 150 Assembly and 25 parliament seats.