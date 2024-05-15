  • Menu
Single Screen theatres closed in Telangana

Single Screen theatres closed in Telangana
Telangana theatres association decided to close the single screens for ten days from today in the state. With the elections and the IPL, there has...

Telangana theatres association decided to close the single screens for ten days from today in the state. With the elections and the IPL, there has been a reduced entertainment in new releases in theatres.

The increase of multi-screens in the state also created problem to single theatres due to lack regular audience.

Owners of single screen theaters have taken this decision to minimize losses. However, if the producers come forward and bear the maintenance, the theaters will be opened, the owners' association said.

