Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Just In
Single Screen theatres closed in Telangana
Highlights
Telangana theatres association decided to close the single screens for ten days from today in the state. With the elections and the IPL, there has...
Telangana theatres association decided to close the single screens for ten days from today in the state. With the elections and the IPL, there has been a reduced entertainment in new releases in theatres.
The increase of multi-screens in the state also created problem to single theatres due to lack regular audience.
Owners of single screen theaters have taken this decision to minimize losses. However, if the producers come forward and bear the maintenance, the theaters will be opened, the owners' association said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS