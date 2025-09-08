Teamwork Arts unveils 2025–2026 calendar at Bengaluru showcase

Bengaluru witnessed a vibrant cultural gathering last week as Teamwork Arts unveiled its much-awaited 2025–2026 calendar of festivals at the historic Taj West End. The calendar features a line-up of global events celebrating arts, literature, knowledge, and innovation, reinforcing Teamwork Arts’ reputation as one of India’s leading cultural curators.

The evening drew an impressive gathering of corporate leaders, diplomats, investors, academics and creative professionals. The highlight of the launch was a soulful performance by musician Vasu Dixit, which set the tone for a season of cultural exchange and collaborations across continents”

Among the dignitaries present were Anindita Veluri (CMO, Adobe), Chetan Krishnaswamy (Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon India), Devneeta Pahuja (Director, PAFI), and Amanpreet Ahluwalia (Zoya Jewellery, business within Titan). Also in attendance were Ravi Venkatesan, former Chairman of Microsoft India, author Harish Bhatt, and senior hospitality leaders including Taronish K. Karkaria General Manager Taj West end Bengaluru

Representing the creative and academic world were author Sadhana Rao, lighting director Lynne Fernandez of Nrityagram, and Lt. Gen. Arjun Ray, while the Teamwork Arts leadership – Sanjoy K. Roy (Managing Director), Preeta Singh (President), Ajay Khanna (Advisor), Ankur Bhardwaj (COO), and Shams Jawaid (Vice President, Festivals & Special Projects) – shared details of the upcoming festival roster.