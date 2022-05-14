Temperature dips in Bengaluru under Asani effect

Bengaluru: The State capital once known for its chill weather, experienced the coldest day for May with temperature dipping to 23 degrees Celsius on Thursday which is cooler by one degree than hill station Simla and 2 degrees less than Mahabaleshwar. According to the met office in Bengaluru, this weather is likely to continue for the next 36-48 hours.

Bengaluru city recorded 22.2 degrees Celsius 50 years ago on May 13 in 1972 and also the coldest day in the history for the month of May. The temperature drop has been attributed to the effect of the Asani currently ravaging the upper areas of the Eastern Coast. The temperature drop from 34 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius is also a record of sorts.

Following this unprecedented fall in temperature the weather bloggers were excited and, in one of the posts, they described Bengaluru as cooler by a degree than Mussoorie. The bloggers who are watching the development closely have concluded that the storm systems developing frequently on the Eastern seaboard is an attempt of the Earth trying to cool itself.