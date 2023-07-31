The 5th World Coffee Conference 2023 Set to Showcase Sustainability and Innovation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The International Coffee Organization (ICO) in conjunction with the Coffee Board of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Government of Karnataka, and the Coffee industry proudly announced the highly anticipated 5th World Coffee Conference (WCC) 2023. The event will take place from September 25th to 28th at the iconic Bangalore Palace, Bengaluru. Today, during the unveiling of the event's logo, theme, and highlights, the global coffee community came together to celebrate a brighter future for the coffee sector.

The theme of WCC 2023 is "Sustainability through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture," reflecting the industry's commitment to fostering environmentally friendly practices. Dr. S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Commerce & Industries Department, Government of Karnataka, emphasized Karnataka's role as the Coffee capital of India and expressed excitement at being the Host State for the event. He highlighted the vast investment opportunities across the coffee value chain and the positive impact on employment opportunities, from farms to cafes.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. K.G. Jagadeesha, CEO, and Secretary, Coffee Board of India, who proudly announced Mr. Rohan Bopanna, India's No.1 Doubles Tennis Player and Arjuna Awardee, as the Brand Ambassador of WCC 2023. Dr. Jagadeesha noted that WCC 2023 marks the first time Asia will host the conference, presenting significant benefits for coffee farmers in India by promoting "Coffees of India" on the global stage, creating new opportunities and markets for them. He also highlighted the inclusion of global speakers addressing vital issues related to circular economy and regenerative agriculture.

As the Brand Ambassador, Mr. Rohan Bopanna expressed his joy and pride in being associated with WCC 2023, considering his unique connection to both the coffee industry, being a coffee planter's son from Coorg, and his successful tennis career. He looked forward to fostering growth and collaboration within the rapidly expanding Indian coffee industry.

Mr. Jagdish Patankar, Executive Chairman of MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications and Event Curators for WCC2023, presented an exciting lineup of event components, including a Conference, Exhibition, Skill-Building Workshops, CEOs & Global Leaders Forum, Growers Conclave, Competitions & Awards, Plantation Tours, Cultural Evenings, Buyer-Seller Meet, and B2B Meetings. This diverse range of activities ensures a comprehensive and enriching experience for attendees, making WCC2023 an impactful and memorable global coffee conference and expo.

The event was also graced by prominent sponsor representatives, including Mr. Challa Srishant (Managing Director, Continental Coffee Ltd.), Mr. Chacko Purackal Thomas (Managing Director, and CEO, Tata Coffee Ltd.), Mr. N. Sathappan (Chairman, and Managing Director of SLN Coffee Pvt. Ltd.), and Mr. Sunayan Mitra (Director, Coffee & Beverage Business South Asia Region, Nestle India Ltd.).

WCC 2023 is expected to attract participants from over 80 countries, including ICO Member Country Representatives, Coffee Growers, Coffee Roasters, Coffee Curers, Farm to Cup Industry, HORECA, Café Owners, Coffee Nations, Policy Makers, Start-Ups, R&D, and Students. The event promises to showcase India's commitment to sustainability and innovation in the coffee industry. Past editions of the conference in England (2001), Brazil (2005), Guatemala (2010), and Ethiopia (2016) received immense appreciation from coffee enthusiasts worldwide.

With over 2000 delegates, 90 speakers, and more than 150 exhibitors, WCC 2023 offers an excellent opportunity to explore a diverse array of products and innovations within the coffee industry. Anticipating over 10,000 business visitors, the event will provide a thriving platform for networking and forging connections among coffee enthusiasts, professionals, and businesses. Over 200 B2B meetings are expected to facilitate partnerships and collaborations in the coffee sector. Ultimately, WCC 2023 promises to be an exciting and enriching experience for anyone passionate about coffee. Bengaluru eagerly awaits to host this extraordinary global gathering that celebrates sustainability and innovation in one of the world's most beloved beverages.