The First 3D-Printed Post Office In India Will Open In Bengaluru Soon

A complete post office is expected to be built in Karnataka within the next month, all owing to 3D printing technology. This technological marvel will be displayed at Cambridge Layout in Halasuru, making it the first post office in the nation to be constructed utilising 3D printing. By using this invention, construction expenses would be cut in half compared to a typical model.



According to Chief Post Master General of the Karnataka Circle, S. Rajendra Kumar, it is the only company in India working on construction projects that use 3D. They are eager to erect inexpensive post offices. As a result, they contacted Larsen & Toubro Construction to construct our Halasuru Bazaar sub-post office.

He explained that in Halasuru, the postal service owns its own piece of property. If 3D printing technology is applied, a 1,000 square foot structure might be constructed for less than Rs 25 lakh. This would amount to only 25% of the typical construction cost, adding that the technology might give the department a workable option to establish post offices in places that urgently need them.

According to the CPMG, L&T has received technology permission for 3D concrete printing for structures starting at ground plus three stories from the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and IIT-Madras.

When asked about the timeline, Kumar responded that because this was an experiment being conducted for the first time in the nation, a few formalities needed to be worked out. He continued that any contract worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh must be put out to competitive bids.

He further added that they could nominate them, though, as this is probably the only issue that qualifies in this category. They are checking it, and L&T might get the work order in a month. They have already given them blueprints and promised to have the structure finished in a month.