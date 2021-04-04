TiE Bangalore elects Madan Padaki as president

Bengaluru: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Bangalore, one of India's first TiE chapters, announced its new Governing Board comprising 14 Charter Members, led by Madan Padaki as its president.

The Governing Board also elected Geetha Ramamurthy, Co-Founder & CEO of GiGa ('Giving Indians Global Access' Innovation Center) and former Executive Director, TiE Boston as the chapter's Secretary, along with Sathyanarayana BV, former Deputy Head, Startup Karnataka for the Government of Karnataka as well as entrepreneur, policymaker and startup evangelist, as the chapter's Treasurer.

The new Board's focus will be to build on TiE Bangalore's existing initiatives, strengthen the ecosystem connected with Government, Corporates, Investors & Academia, and ensure that voices of the entrepreneurs are amplified at the policy level.

Commenting on his election as President of TiE Bangalore, Madan said, "We will work at the intersection of tech and social entrepreneurship with a focus on agriculture, health, skills and education, rural commerce, financial inclusion, etc. and will expand TiE Bangalore's reach to enable entrepreneurs across all non-tech sectors to grow, with a specific focus on women entrepreneurs. We also believe that entrepreneurial mindset is a critical 21st century skill and will work on scaling up the TiE Young Entrepreneur (TYE) program to reach all schools & colleges in Karnataka, especially in the rural hinterlands. This will enable more of our youth to create local ventures that can generate jobs."