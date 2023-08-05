Tragedy in Chitradurga: health minister visits victims' families, distributed rs 10 lakh compensation to each

Chitradurga: Five people lost their lives after consuming contaminated water in Kavadigarhatti, under the 17th ward of the Chitradurga city, has left the community in mourning. In response to the tragic event, state Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao visited the Kavadigarahatti and consolved the grieving families on Saturday.

During his visit, Minister Gundurao announced that each family of the deceased will receive compensation of Rs 10 lakh to support them during this difficult time. He handed over compensation checks to the families and addressed the media representatives, assuring them that the government takes this incident seriously.

"The Kavadigarhatti tragedy has deeply saddened us all. We will take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening elsewhere. The department will thoroughly investigate the matter and rectify any lapses found," said Minister Gundurao. He further emphasized that the government is committed to taking strict actions against those responsible for this unfortunate event.

Minister Gundurao also revealed that comprehensive development plans for Kavadigarhatti are under consideration, and discussions with the minister in charge will decide the course of action. He assured the public that appropriate legal action will be taken once a clear and complete report on the incident is received.

Referring to preliminary reports, Minister Gundurao acknowledged that contaminated water is suspected to be the cause of this tragedy. However, he stressed the importance of conducting thorough investigations and obtaining chemical reports to confirm the exact cause. The government will act promptly based on the findings of the investigations. In the wake of the incident, municipal officials and staff have been suspended pending further inquiries. The minister urged people not to indulge in speculations and assured that the truth will be revealed through the comprehensive report.

"The government takes all such cases across the state seriously," said Minister , highlighting the commitment of the administration to address such tragedies and implement measures to prevent their recurrence. The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation, and the authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the factors that led to this unfortunate incident. Additionally, local MLAs are actively engaged in providing support to the affected community.

Speaking from Bagalkote, state excise minister R B Thimmapura said that the government already suspended five officials in connection with the case, investigation is ongoing, Chief minister is also watching the developments. The government would take stern action against erring officials.