Tribals would participate interaction with president of India

Chamarajanagar: An interaction programme is scheduled to take place with President Draupadi Murmu with tribals on June 3 from 7 to 7:30 pm at the Banquet Hall of Raj Bhavan in Bangalore. The Jenukuruba and Koraga community people have been selected by the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute to participate in this event. District Scheduled Castes and tribes Welfare Officer Manjula stated that three individuals from Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district, have been selected. Additionally, tribals from Mysore, Kodagu, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Chamarajanagar districts have been chosen for the interaction. The Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute has identified weaker communities in these districts, such as Jaenukuruba and Koraga community . Consequently, letters have been sent to the Scheduled Caste and tribes Welfare Officers of the respective districts.

Three Jenu Kurubas from Gundlupet have been selected to participate in an interaction with President Draupadi Murmu. The selected individuals are Siddamma of Desipur Colony, Puttamma, and Govind of Maddur Colony. Similarly, Basamma, Rajesh, Ayyappa, Bhaira, C. Bhaskara, Puttabasavaiah, J. of Hunsur, HD Kote in Mysore district, P. Parvathy, Suma, Rajappa, Sachin, Jayamma of Piriyapatnam, and Gowri, Lakshmi, Janakamma, Basavanna, Basappa, and Vijay of Saraguru have been chosen. In addition, Sushila, Prakriti, Shakeela, Sunanda, Kudpa, Babu, Ramesh, Kogga, Akshay, Kumar, Sanjiva Koraga, K. Ratna, Chandravathi, Sasikala, Radha, M. Sundar, Babu, Mathadi, and Shyam from Dakshina Kannada district have been selected. It is understood that during the conversation, topics such as nutrition, education, hereditary diseases, and the problems faced by tribal people will be discussed.

The Karnataka State Open University has announced honorary doctorate degrees for President Draupadi Murmu and two other dignitaries at its 18th annual convocation program. Open University Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halase provided this information. President Draupadi Murmu is being awarded an honorary doctorate in recognition of her academic, political, and tribal backgrounds. Upon arriving in Bengaluru on July 3 to hold the tribal dialogue, she will visit Raj Bhavan to receive the honorary doctorate. The Rashtrapati Bhawan has been contacted and informed about the award.