Two arrested at Bengaluru airport with 2.8 kg gold

New Delhi: Two persons were arrested at the Bengaluru Airport by the Customs officers for allegedly smuggling 2.8 kg gold worth Rs 1.20 crore, officials said on Monday.

A senior customs official said that the accused were nabbed based on their profiling. The official said that the two arrived at the airport on September 9.

"During the search, we recovered gold paste wrapped in insulation tapes concealed under their waist belt. On melting paste, 2.8 kg gold was recovered," said the official.

The official further explained that the recovered gold was confiscated under the provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act. The passengers were arrested under section 104 of the Act.

Both the passengers were produced before a local court which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.