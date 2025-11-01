Two brothers killed; irate locals block tahsildar’s jeep

Chikkamagaluru: Ina tragic incident near Kerekate in Sringeri taluk, two brothers were killed after being attacked by a wild elephant early this morning. The victims have been identified as Harish and Umesh, residents of Keremane village.

According to sources, Harish had gone out to collect fodder for cattle when a wild elephant suddenly charged at him. Hearing his brother’s screams and noticing their dog barking frantically, Umesh rushed out of the house to check what was happening — only to be attacked by the same elephant. Both brothers died on the spot.

The incident occurred within the Kudremukh National Park limits, an area that comes under the Karkala forest range. Sringeri police and forest officials visited the spot and began an inquiry.

Meanwhile, anger erupted among local residents when the Tahsildar arrived at the scene. Villagers blocked the official’s jeep, expressing outrage over what they termed as the administration’s “complete failure” to prevent recurring elephant attacks in the area. Later, Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj and Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe also visited the site, but they too faced the ire of the agitated crowd.

Hundreds of villagers gathered along the main road and continued their protest, demanding the immediate intervention of the Forest Minister. They accused the forest department of turning a blind eye despite repeated complaints and several prior incidents. “We have been pleading for safety measures and compensation, but no one listens. The minister must visit the spot — our protest will continue until then,” villagers said.

In a separate wildlife attack earlier this month, a farmer named Rajasekhar (55) from Mullurugundi Bennegere village in Nanjangud taluk was killed by a tiger while harvesting tomatoes. Rajasekhar and another farmer, Siddaramegowda, were working in the field when the tiger, hiding in nearby bushes, pounced on them. While Siddaramegowda managed to escape with minor injuries, Rajasekhar succumbedto the attack on the spot.

Following that incident, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had directed officials to implement preventive measures and ensure such tragedies are not repeated. He also ordered an inquiry into alleged negligence by forest officials, who reportedly ignored complaints about tiger movement and delayed setting up cages.

Both incidents in Sringeri and Nanjangud have reignited public anger over the growing number of human-wildlife conflicts in Karnataka’s forest fringe villages, with residents demanding stronger safety measures and accountability from the authorities.