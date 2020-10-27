Two-day liquor ban in Bengaluru ahead of Council polls

Bengaluru: Sale and consumption of liquor has been prohibited in parts of the city from Monday to Wednesday for the biennial elections in the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies on October 28, police said.

"Sale, consumption and procurement of all types of liquor are prohibited from October 26 evening to October 28 midnight in the Bangalore Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies where by-elections are due on Wednesday for the State Legislative Council," ordered city police commissioner Kamal Pant.

The by-elections are being held in two Graduates' and 2 Teachers' segments in Karnataka to fill vacancies caused after the term of the incumbent members lapsed in June.

The vacancies are in the State's South East Graduates and West Graduates' segments and Bangalore Teachers' and the state's North East Teachers' constituencies.