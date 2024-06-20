  • Menu
Two found dead with gunshot wounds in K’taka's Hassan

Representational image

Bengaluru: Two persons were found dead with gunshot wounds in the Hoysalanagar locality of Karnataka's Hassan district on Thursday, said officials.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed Sujitha rushed to the scene and was monitoring the investigation.

The SP said, "In the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the two deceased individuals were talking to each other when one of them took out a weapon and shot the other person. Locals said that after shooting the other person, the attacker killed himself."

“This is the preliminary information. We have recovered a weapon from a car, and the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained,” the SP said.

Police sources said that the incident had a real estate angle, and a land dispute between the two individuals resulted in the gruesome incident.

Further investigation is ongoing.

