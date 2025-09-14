Two killed as canter rams into auto & car

Bengaluru: Two people, including a woman, were killed in an accident on Saturday morning after a canter vehicle rammed into the auto at the busy Sumanahalli Junction Road in Bengaluru. The passengers travelling in the car have sustained major injuries.

The incident was reported from Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station. It occurred after the driver of the canter vehicle lost control and collided with an auto and a car. A female passenger travelling in the auto, along with the male driver, was killed on the spot.

The deceased were identified as D. Yeshu and Jennifer.