Two women gave life to ten persons

Mysuru : In a heartwarming display of generosity, the families of two women who suffered brain failure following an accident have donated their organs, helping to save the lives of 10 individuals. Sudha (48) and . Gangambike (73) were both admitted to Apollo BGS Hospital in city after sustaining serious injuries.

After doctors declared that Sudha’s brain had become inactive, her family members came forward to donate her organs. Similarly, Gangambike’s relatives agreed to donate her organs after she was treated in the ICU for three days and her brain was found to be dysfunctional.

With the consent of their relatives, the organs of the two women were transplanted to other patients in a private hospital in the city. Sudha’s liver and left kidney were successfully transplanted to patients in the hospital, while her other kidney, heart valves, eye cornea, and lungs were sent to another hospital, helping to save the lives of 6 people. Gangambike’s liver and two kidneys were also transplanted to patients in the hospital, while her eye cornea was transplanted to a patient from another hospital, supporting the lives of 4 people.

In total, Sudha and Gangambike have saved 10 people by donating their organs. Their selfless act serves as a reminder of the power of organ donation to save and improve lives. The families of Sudha and Gangambike have shown incredible strength and generosity in their decision to donate their loved ones’ organs, and their actions will have a lasting impact on the lives of those who received the transplants.