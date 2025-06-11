Udupi Raid Uncovers Illegal Hoarding of Anna Bhagya Rice

Udupi: In a targeted operation, officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, alongside local police, conducted a raid in Bommarabettu village, Udupi, exposing an illegal stockpile of rice designated for the state’s Anna Bhagya scheme. The raid, prompted by a tip-off, took place at Prabhu General Store in the Mambettu area under Hiriyadka police jurisdiction, where authorities discovered rice intended for free public distribution being unlawfully stored after being purchased from beneficiaries.

Led by the Udupi food inspector and supported by Hiriyadka PSI, the team seized 55 quintals of rice, valued at Rs. 1,27,880. The rice, found packed in 131 plastic bags, was confirmed to belong to the Anna Bhagya scheme, which provides free food grains to eligible households.

Authorities arrested Vasudeva Prabhu, a 56-year-old resident of Kukkadakatte of Bommarabettu village, in connection with the illegal activity. Prabhu was presented before a court following his arrest. The confiscated rice was documented in the presence of food department officials, and a case has been filed at Hiriyadka police station for further investigation.