Udupi Sub jail: Heritage site on exhibition

Udupi: The Udupi sub-chapter of theIndian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage(INTACH) is set to host an exhibition titled 'Exploring the Udupi Sub Jail' at Vibhuthi Art Gallery, Chitrakala Mandira College in Udupi from December 9 to 11. The exhibition will run from 3 pm to 7 pm over the three days. The focal point of the exhibition will be an in-depth architectural documentation of the now-abandoned Udupi sub-jail, which was constructed in 1906 and presumably served its purpose until 2009. The urgency for comprehensive documentation arises due to the imminent existential threat faced by the building.

The exhibition, curated by artist and INTACH member Janardhan Havanje, will delve into various aspects, including the history of the sub-jail, its current and past urban context, detailed photographic representations, material specifics, and distinctive construction features. Havanje emphasized the necessity of safeguarding this heritage structure, given its historical significance and the current challenges it confronts.

In addition to the focus on the Udupi sub-jail, the exhibition will feature an exploration of three significant Indian jails constructed during the British colonial period – Cellular Jail in Andaman, Alipore Jail in Kolkata, and Bengaluru Prison. Through textual descriptions, photographs, and drawings, the exhibition aims to illustrate how historical buildings and heritage structures can be repurposed effectively for public functions while preserving their original architecture.

The presentation, crafted by INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, is a collaborative effort with its Udupi sub-chapter. Chitrakala Mandira College in Udupi is supporting the exhibition by providing space at its Vibhuthi Art Gallery, as informed by Janardhan Havanje. It is worth noting that the Udupi sub-jail, once utilized as the taluk office and a significant space for freedom fighters, is now under the looming threat of being replaced by a proposed Rs 45 crore building for the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC). This 10,000 square feet, two-storey building, constructed with small-sized red bricks and featuring a distinct vaulted ceiling style, comprises 28 jail cells from its earlier role as a sub-jail. It also has a watch tower and a gallows cell.